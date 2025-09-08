MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 September 2025

Why is Nepal’s Gen Z taking to the streets against social media ban?

At least 19 people died in Nepal on Monday and dozens more were injured as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets

Reuters Published 08.09.25, 11:11 PM
Demonstrators jump out from the boundary wall of the parliament after being chased away by the riot police during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 8, 2025.

Demonstrators jump out from the boundary wall of the parliament after being chased away by the riot police during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 8, 2025. Reuters

At least 19 people died in Nepal on Monday and dozens more were injured as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who tried to break into parliament.

Who are the protesters?

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of young Nepali people, many in their 20s or even younger, got together to protest in the capital Kathmandu and other cities in the Himalayan country. Many of the protesters were students and joined the demonstrations in their school or college uniforms. The organisers called the protests "demonstrations by Gen Z".

What sparked the outrage?

Last week, Nepal's government blocked access to several social media platforms after the companies missed the deadline to register under new regulations, aimed at cracking down on misuse.

Also Read

Nepal's government has said social media users create fake IDs and use them to spread hate speech and fake news, commit fraud and other crimes on these platforms.

A government notice directed the regulator, Nepal Telecommunications Authority, to deactivate unregistered social media but gave no details of which platforms faced action. The services will be restored once the platforms comply with its order, the government said.

Local media reported that the banned platforms include Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Alphabet's YouTube, China's Tencent and Snapchat, Pinterest and X.

Also Read

What are the protesters saying?

Many people in Nepal think corruption is rampant, and the government of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has been criticised by opponents for failing to deliver on its promises to tackle graft or make progress in addressing longstanding economic issues.

Nepal's youngsters say the protest is an expression of their widespread frustration over the social media ban.

What happened on Monday

At least 19 people died and dozens were injured as thousands of young people protested across major cities in Nepal.

In the capital Kathmandu, protesters barged into the parliament complex by breaking through a barricade and setting fire to an ambulance.

Police had been given orders to use water cannons, batons and rubber bullets to control the angry crowd. The army was deployed and a curfew was imposed in the city.

RELATED TOPICS

GenZ Social Media
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Daab-chingri from Bengal may vanish in New York thanks to Trump’s tariffs, farmers fret

Indian shrimp exports were at $4.88 billion in the 2023-24 financial year and India exported 297,571 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp to the US. Now, competitor Bangladesh has much less tariff
Mehul Choksi.
Quote left Quote right

Mehul Choksi will not be held in conditions that amount to solitary confinement

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT