Nepal PM Sushila Karki meets provincial heads to prep for March polls, urges Gen Z cooperation

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday held a joint meeting with chief ministers of all seven provinces in connection with preparations for the March 5 general election.

Prime Minister's Press Coordinator Ram Bahadur Rawal said that the meeting was convened to strengthen dialogue and coordination between the federal and provincial governments in the changed political context.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister on September 12 after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media. The meeting was a continuation of the prime minister’s consultations with various stakeholders in connection with poll preparations. Aiming to build consensus, Karki is holding a series of meetings with leaders from different political parties as well as Gen Z group ahead of elections next March.

On Saturday, she met Nepali Congress (NC) general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma on the need for political parties to make their positions clear regarding elections.

The one-hour-long meeting was focused on the government’s preparations for the elections, improving the law and order situation, and various other tasks which are to be completed before the election, according to sources at PM Karki’s secretariat.

The Nepali Congress (NC) leaders assured her of their party's commitment to participation in the polls.

NC leaders Thapa and Sharma told media persons after the meeting that the Congress would soon hold serious dialogues with Gen Z group as well as other political parties.

Karki, for the first time since the formation of the caretaker government in September, had met with representatives of major political parties on October 21 to discuss preparations for the general elections and security issues.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders of several political parties of the dissolved House of Representatives. Karki sought cooperation from all the political parties in conducting free and fair elections while the leaders urged the government to create a conducive environment for elections.

Days after, Nepal Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on October 25 called all the stakeholders concerned to sit for a dialogue with the caretaker government instead of organising street protests ahead of the March 5 general election.

“The government is always ready for dialogue and discussion to sort out problems,” Home Minister Aryal said after a crucial meeting with chiefs of various security agencies held in the presence of Prime Minister Karki.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.