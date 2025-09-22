Nepal PM Sushila Karki expands cabinet, inducts four new ministers into interim govt

Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday inducted four new ministers into her interim cabinet, raising its strength to eight.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to former Justice Anil Kumar Sinha, National Innovation Centre founder Mahabir Pun, journalist Jagdish Kharel and expert Madan Pariyar at a ceremony held at the presidential office, Sheetal Niwas.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the inclusion of four new ministers, the strength of the Karki-led Council of Ministers has reached eight. The Prime Minister has kept several important portfolios with her.

Sinha is the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, while Kharel is the Minister for Communication and Information Technology. Pariyar is the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, while Pun is the Minister for Education and Science and Technology.

The ministers assumed office soon after taking oath.

Nepal's constitution allows the Council of Ministers to have up to 25 members, including the Prime Minister. However, Karki recently suggested that her interim cabinet might have only 11 members.

On Sunday, the President's Office announced that five new ministers would take the oath on Monday. However, Sangita Kaushal Mishra was later dropped due to her controversial background.

According to sources, the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), the anti-graft body, was investigating a corruption case involving Mishra.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led Gen Z protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Soon after taking charge, Karki appointed Kulma Ghising as Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Physical Planning; Rameshwor Khanal as Minister for Finance, and Om Prakash Aryal as the Home Minister.

The interim government will run till the next general election scheduled for March 5.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.