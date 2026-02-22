Miracle recovery after losing four limbs, Indian-origin woman spreads awareness about sepsis

An Indian-origin woman from the West Midlands region of England, who returned home from the hospital this week after making a miraculous recovery, is keen to raise awareness around the dangers of sepsis.

Manjit Sangha, 56, has had all her limbs amputated after contracting sepsis in July last year, with doctors believing it may have been caused by something innocuous, such as a lick from her pet dog on a small cut or scratch.

Ahead of her discharge from hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday, a Go Fund Me online fundraiser set up to help her and husband Kamaljit Sangha rebuild their lives after the medical crisis has raised over 30,000 pounds.

"Losing your limbs and your hands in a short time period is a very big thing. It's very serious and not to be taken lightly," Manjit told the BBC. As she recovers and begins to rebuild her life, she now wants to warn others of the danger of sepsis, believing, "it could happen to anybody."

The former pharmacy worker, described as kind, funny, and hardworking, returned home from work one evening last July feeling unwell and was unconscious by the next morning. Her hands and feet were ice-cold, her lips had turned purple and she was struggling to breathe.

While in intensive care, Manjit's heart stopped six times and surgeons amputated both of her legs below the knee as well as both of her hands due to the spread of the condition.

She was put into an induced coma, on life support and dialysis as doctors diagnosed her with septic shock, complicated by Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) - a rare and life-threatening condition causing abnormal blood clotting throughout the body. Her chances of survival were considered slim.

"She's the strongest person I know. Every time I thought I'd lost her, she came back fighting. Now it's our turn to fight for her," her 60-year-old husband said of her miraculous recovery.

The distribution worker has been off work for seven months to support his wife, with friends and family hoping to help the couple through the online fundraising and awareness drive.

The money raised will go towards advanced prosthetics for Manjit to restore her mobility and independence, home adaptations to make her living space accessible and physiotherapy, mental health support, and rehabilitation to aid her recovery.

"Any funds not directly used for Manjit's care will be donated to Positive Bones, a charity that empowers amputees and people with limb disabilities to live life without limits," reads the Go Fund Me fundraiser appeal.

Sepsis is a rare but serious medical condition, which occurs when the body's immune system meant to fight against disease and infection starts to attack the body's own tissues and organs.

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), its symptoms can be hard to spot and may include slurred speech, extreme shivering or muscle pain, severe breathlessness and skin that is mottled or discoloured.