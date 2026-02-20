Auto rickshaw rams into Mesut Ozil convoy in Cox’s Bazar, footballer unhurt but driver injured

Former Germany international footballer Mesut Ozil’s convoy was involved in a road accident on Thursday evening in Cox’s Bazar while returning from a visit to Rohingya camps, according to Bangladesh police. The incident took place around 6:45pm on the Cox’s Bazar–Teknaf highway in the Kutupalong area of Ukhiya.

Police said a battery-powered auto-rickshaw collided with one of the vehicles in the convoy after entering the VIP motorcade and breaching protocol. The auto-rickshaw was severely damaged and its driver sustained injuries.

Officer-in-Charge of Shahpori Highway Police Station confirmed the incident, adding that the injured driver received primary treatment locally and the vehicle has been seized. An investigation is underway and further action will be taken, he said.

Earlier in the day, Özil and members of a Turkish delegation visited activities at Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. He played football with Rohingya youths in the afternoon and later attended an iftar gathering in the evening before the convoy began its return journey.