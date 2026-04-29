MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Moscow backs oil alliance after UAE exit, Russia to stay in OPEC+

The UAE said on Tuesday it was quitting the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, dealing a blow to the group at a time when an unprecedented energy crisis triggered by the Iran war has exposed discord among Gulf nations

Reuters Published 29.04.26, 04:20 PM
A view shows the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) outside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 28, 2024.

A view shows the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) outside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 28, 2024. Reuters file photo

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia planed to stay in OPEC+ despite a decision by the United Arab Emirates to leave, and said it hoped that the group of leading global oil producers would continue to operate.

The UAE said on Tuesday it was quitting the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, dealing a blow to the group at a time when an unprecedented energy crisis triggered by the Iran war has exposed discord among Gulf nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised OPEC+ as an important organisation, especially during current turmoil on global markets.

"This format helps to substantially, let's say, minimise fluctuations in energy markets and makes it possible to stabilise those markets," Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

Peskov said that Russia respected the UAE's decision to leave however, and hoped Moscow's energy dialogue with the Gulf state would continue.

Russia decided to join OPEC+ in 2016. The group produced nearly 50 percent of the world's oil and oil liquids last year, according to International Energy Agency estimates. The UAE ​was the fourth largest producer in OPEC+, while Russia is the second, behind Saudi Arabia.

RELATED TOPICS

UAE
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

China fighter jet maker sees record profit, sales jump post last year’s India-Pak clash

The strong earnings highlight rising global interest in Chinese-made combat aircraft after their high-profile use in last year’s regional conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi.
Quote left Quote right

What we are witnessing in Bengal today is unprecedented...people are voting without fear

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT