‘Meloni’s Mann Ki Baat’: Modi pens foreword for Indian edition of Italian PM’s autobiography

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles, which will be launched in India by Rupa Publications.

In his note, Modi called the book a candid and rare glimpse into Meloni’s heart and mind, calling it her “Mann Ki Baat.”

The Prime Minister wrote that Meloni’s life has “never been about politics or power” but about “courage, conviction, and commitment to public service and the people of Italy.”

"Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries. Prime Minister Meloni has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special. Her journey is inspiring and historic," Prime Minister Modi wrote.

Modi noted that while sections of the press and analysts were sceptical of Meloni’s leadership at the outset, she has since proven herself by bringing “strength and stability” to Italy.

He highlighted her pragmatism, her commitment to global good, and her clarity in voicing Italy’s interests, while also recognising her engagement with international challenges “with a clear sense of responsibility and purpose.”

Drawing a parallel with Indic traditions, Modi wrote of a connection between Meloni’s story and the concept of Nari Shakti, or divine feminine energy.

He observed that Meloni has remained rooted in her origins while leading her nation with confidence on the global stage, which he believes resonates strongly in India.

According to the foreword, the autobiography portrays Meloni’s journey from a modest neighbourhood in Rome to Italy’s highest political office, emphasising the power of purpose over partisan politics.

Modi wrote that her commitment to defending motherhood, national identity, and tradition will strike a chord with Indian readers, as will her emphasis on cultural heritage alongside equal global engagement.

He also highlighted her compassion for her people and her vision of peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister added that India and Italy are connected by more than treaties or trade, citing shared instincts such as the defence of heritage, the strength of community, and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force.

He said this shared spirit is also the foundation of his personal friendship with Meloni.

Calling the autobiography a refreshing account of “an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot,” Modi concluded that it has been an honour to write the foreword, adding that the book is “not just an autobiography” but Meloni’s “Mann Ki Baat.”

The friendship between Modi and Meloni has long been a social media sensation, with their interactions sparking meme fests and the Italian leader popularising the hashtag “Melodi.”

Their rapport has been on display through videos and selfies, while their personal friendship has also contributed to a new momentum in New Delhi-Rome ties, with both leaders expressing enthusiasm for collaboration in multiple areas.