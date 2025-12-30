64 parties field over 3,400 candidates for 110 proportionate seats in Nepal elections

The Election Commission on Tuesday made public the details of political parties participating under the proportionate voting system, a day after the deadline to submit a closed list of candidates ended on Monday.

During the 5 March general elections, Nepalese voters will elect 165 members of Parliament through direct voting, while 110 members will be elected through the proportionate voting system.

According to a statement issued by the Election Commission, a total of 64 political parties have submitted the names of 3,424 candidates contesting for 110 seats under the proportionate system.

The Commission added that 58 electoral symbols have been allotted for candidates under this system.

There are altogether 1,89,03,689 eligible voters who can cast their votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Out of this total, 9,15,119 voters are newly registered and will be voting for the first time.

Election Commission officials said that the majority of new voters added after the Gen Z movement belong to the younger generation. “Therefore, the young voters will be a deciding factor during the upcoming general election.”

In addition, as many as 114 political parties have been registered with the Election Commission to participate in the House of Representatives election under the direct voting system.

Preparations for the general election are picking up pace in Nepal, with the parliamentary polls just 65 days away.