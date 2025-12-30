MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 December 2025

Jaishankar to represent India at former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s funeral in Dhaka

The external affairs minister will represent India at the funeral of the former Bangladesh prime minister in Dhaka

PTI Published 30.12.25, 08:03 PM
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar File picture

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zia, who played a major role in restoring democracy after a period of tumultuous military rule and dominated the country's politics for decades, died on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, an official statement said.

He will accordingly visit Dhaka on December 31, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What Mamata Banerjee’s no-holds-barred attack on Amit Shah reveals: SIR fear is the key

The Union home minister prepared when he read a charge sheet against the Bengal government. The chief minister, not known for backing out of a challenge, replied with belligerence that bordered on threats
Anjel Chakma
Quote left Quote right

Our investigation so far has found no evidence of racial discrimination or violence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT