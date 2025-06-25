MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Maximum pressure' on Iran remains, but oil sanctions may ease to help rebuild country, says Trump

'They're going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen,' Trump said at a news conference at the Nato Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran

Reuters Published 25.06.25, 10:55 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran - including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil - but signaled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild.

"They're going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen," Trump said at a news conference at the NATO Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran. Trump said a day earlier that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, but the White House later clarified that his comments did not indicate a relaxation of U.S. sanctions.

Trump imposed waves of Iran-related sanctions on several of China's independent "teapot" refineries and port terminal operators for purchases of Iranian oil.

