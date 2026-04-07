Living the American meme: US fuel prices near $5 forecast, social media ‘gaslighted’

Social media has erupted with trolling, memes and acerbic commentary as petrol prices in the United States surged past $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022, with forecasts from JPMorgan on Tuesday warning of a possible climb to $5.

Horse-drawn carriages are suddenly trending.

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Not because Americans are nostalgic, but because $4 a gallon makes a tank of gas feel like a luxury item.

Screen grab from Instagram

Some have settled on wordplay: “Currently the cheapest gas that we can get is gaslighting,” a quiet acknowledgment that politicians’ reassurances cost nothing, but the pump demands real money.

Screen grab from Instagram

Screen grab from Instagram

Others have escalated to dark hyperbole, labeling petrol pumps with “arms, legs, kidneys” as prices, a grim exaggeration of what it takes to keep a car moving.

It’s not optimistic. Americans are venting economic anxiety, political frustration, and a sense of powerlessness all at once.

It’s the digital equivalent of muttering under your breath while swiping a credit card, turning rising fuel costs into a commentary on how much control you don’t have over your own life.

“Iran this, Iran that, I ran out of gas…and money,” said one social media user.

“When you look at gas prices and you think, maybe I’ll just walk,” said another user.

Screen grab from Instagram

Screen grab from Instagram

"If the conflict is contained soon, the hit to confidence may be temporary," BBC reported quoting analysts at Moody's Ratings Agency. "But a prolonged crisis could prompt more precautionary saving and further discretionary spending cuts."

The spillover effects of US President Donald Trump’s war on Iran has the globe on tenterhooks, but Americans have been making their own rendition of gas-price memes, distinguished from that of other countries, by its self-aware frustration, that it is probably their President, who is responsible for the global fallout.

President Trump’s approval rating has plummeted since the start of the attack on Iran, but American memes on gas prices is one growing brand of commentary.