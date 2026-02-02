Kremlin says Russia remains ready to store Iran’s enriched uranium to help reduce nuclear tensions

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was still trying to de-escalate tensions around Iran, and that it had long ago offered its services to process or store Iran's enriched uranium.

Asked if Russia was discussing with Iran and the United States the possibility of taking Iranian enriched uranium, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This topic has been on the agenda for a long time."

"Russia has been offering its services for quite a long time as a possible option that would lead to the removal of certain irritants for a number of countries," Peskov said.

"Right now, Russia is continuing its efforts, continuing its contacts with all interested parties, and maintains its readiness to de-escalate tensions around Iran to the best of its ability," he said.