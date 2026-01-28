Kremlin says any Putin–Zelensky meeting must be ‘well prepared’ and results-oriented

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that any future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would need to be well prepared and results-oriented.

Ushakov, speaking to state TV, said Moscow had never ruled out such a meeting and that if Zelensky was ready for such a meeting he could come to Moscow and that his personal security would be guaranteed.

It is not the first time Russia has floated the idea of the two leaders meeting in Moscow, an idea Zelensky rejected last year suggesting Putin come to Kyiv instead.

An unnamed US official told Axios on Saturday that Zelensky and Putin were "very close" to setting up a meeting after Washington mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week.