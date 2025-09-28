MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jaishankar meets UN chief, Saudi FM, pledges India’s support at UNGA sidelines

"Pleased to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres today in New York. Discussed UN@80, geopolitical trends, current hotspots & India’s perspectives," Jaishankar said in a post on X

PTI Published 28.09.25, 12:49 PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session here, engaging with top officials, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock.

Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Guterres on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues, including geopolitical developments and global hotspots. He also shared India's perspectives on current challenges.

In a separate meeting with UNGA President Baerbock, Jaishankar conveyed India’s full support for her Presidency and reiterated India's commitment to working with the United Nations to make it "more relevant and reflective of our times".

Jaishankar also held bilateral discussions with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, where the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

He also met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and discussed strengthening the partnership between India and Algeria, while also exchanging views on developments in the Middle East.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

India's ties with the US or any other country cannot be a benchmark for New Delhi-Moscow ties

