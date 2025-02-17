MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

Israeli drone strike kills senior Hamas commander in southern Lebanon

The strike came on the eve of the deadline for Israel's full withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah

AP Published 17.02.25, 05:58 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

An Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday killed the head of the militant Hamas group in the country, Israel's military said.

The strike came on the eve of the deadline for Israel's full withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military said it killed Mohammad Shaheen, the head of Hamas' operations department in Lebanon. The army accused Shaheen of “recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel.”

Footage circulating online showed a car engulfed in flames. The strike occurred near a Lebanese army checkpoint and Sidon's municipal sports stadium.

The original withdrawal deadline was in late January, but under pressure from Israel, Lebanon agreed to extend it to February 18. It remains unclear whether Israeli troops will complete their withdrawal by Tuesday.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, saying it is targeting military sites containing missiles and combat equipment. Israel and Lebanon have exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.

RELATED TOPICS

Israel Hezbollah War Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No regret over Adani walkout, says Lanka President after company withdraws from projects

Adani is also involved in developing the western container terminal of the island's main Colombo port, which is nearing completion
Dharmendra Pradhan
Quote left Quote right

Tamil Nadu government is not implementing the NEP policy because of its political interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT