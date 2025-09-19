MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 September 2025

Israel shuts West Bank–Jordan crossing after deadly shooting attack

Allenby Bridge closed after aid truck driver opened fire, killing two Israeli soldiers

Reuters Published 19.09.25, 01:36 PM
Members of the Israeli military gather at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-Occupied West Bank and Jordan, September 18, 2025.

Members of the Israeli military gather at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-Occupied West Bank and Jordan, September 18, 2025. REUTERS

Israel shut the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Friday, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.

The Israeli Airports Authority, which operates the Allenby Bridge crossing, announced that it would be closed until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two crossings between Israel itself and Jordan were also affected, with the Jordan River crossing in the north shut and the Rabin crossing in the south remaining open only for workers.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the Allenby Bridge, which is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.

RELATED TOPICS

Israel-Hamas War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Some things don’t change. Amartya Sen’s bond with Santiniketan stays unbreakable

In the town built by Rabindranath Tagore that carries a myriad myths about Bengal’s most famous poet, its second Nobel laureate retains his umbilical link
Sam Pitroda
Quote left Quote right

I’ve been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT