MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 March 2025

Israel cuts off electricity to Gaza as ceasefire deadlock persists

With negotiations stalled, Israel halts electricity supply to Gaza, raising concerns over essential services

AP Published 09.03.25, 10:06 PM
People take part in a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 8, 2025, demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

People take part in a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 8, 2025, demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip AP/PTI

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.

Sunday's announcement comes a week after Israel cut off all supplies of goods to the territory to over 2 million people. It has sought to press Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire. That phase ended last weekend. Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas has pressed to start negotiations on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase instead. The militant group on Sunday said it wrapped up the latest round of ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators without changes to its position, calling for an immediate start of the ceasefire's second phase.

The new letter from Israel's energy minister to the Israel Electric Corporation tells it to stop selling power to Gaza.

Gaza has been largely devastated by the war, and generators and solar panels are used for some of the power supply.

The ceasefire has paused the deadliest and most destructive fighting ever between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The first phase allowed the return of 25 living hostages and the remains of eight others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli forces have withdrawn to buffer zones inside Gaza, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza for the first time since early in the war and hundreds of trucks of aid entered per day until Israel suspended supplies.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets to lift Champions Trophy after 12 years

A collective masterclass sees India end their 12-year wait for Champions Trophy glory with a clinical win over New Zealand
Aaditya Thackeray
Quote left Quote right

Govt transferring vast land in Mumbai to Adani under the guise of redevelopment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT