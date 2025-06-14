MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 June 2025

Iran says nuclear talks with United States ‘meaningless’ after Israeli strike

Iran earlier accused the US of being complicit in Israel's attacks, but Washington denied the allegation and told Tehran at the UNSC that it would be 'wise' to negotiate over its nuclear programme

Reuters Published 14.06.25, 10:43 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Iran said on Friday the dialogue with the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear programme is "meaningless" after Israel's biggest-ever military strike against its longstanding enemy, accusing Washington of supporting the attack.

"The other side (the U.S.) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran's territory," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Israel "succeeded in influencing" the diplomatic process and the Israeli attack would not have happened without Washington's permission.

Iran earlier accused the U.S. of being complicit in Israel's attacks, but Washington denied the allegation and told Tehran at the United Nations Security Council that it would be "wise" to negotiate over its nuclear programme.

The sixth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks was set to be held on Sunday in Muscat, but it was unclear whether it would go ahead after the Israeli strikes.

Iran denies that its uranium enrichment programme is for anything other than civilian purposes, rejecting Israeli allegations that it is secretly developing nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters that he and his team had known the Israeli attacks were coming but they still saw room for an accord.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict Nuclear Deal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Crashed flight's black box found on hostel roof, teams from UK and US to join probe

An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team had recovered the black box — the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) — from the rooftop of the B.J. Medical College hostel
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

US makes the best military equipment and Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT