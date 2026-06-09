India regrets fresh West Asia strikes as Gulf of Oman vessel blaze alarms Delhi

India on Monday deeply regretted the renewed attacks in West Asia and called for immediate de-escalation, pointing to the human suffering and “debilitating impact” the war has already had on the global economy.

Amid the escalation, a Madagascar-flagged oil and chemical vessel with 24 Indian crew members caught fire near the Gulf of Oman. The shipping ministry said all crew members were safe and details on what set off the fire were yet to be ascertained. India’s statement came after Israel carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran, which had on Sunday targeted Israeli territory in response to Tel Aviv’s air strikes on the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

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Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Tehran once again issued an advisory asking Indians remaining in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport in view of the renewed attacks.

Commenting on the turn of events in West Asia, the external affairs ministry in a statement said: “India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community.

“This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies. We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.”

About the blaze on the oil vessel, shipping ministry director Opesh Kumar Sharma said at the inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia conflict that a fire was reported on MT Marivex at 1.30pm. There were 24 Indian seafarers on board. “As per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe. We are coordinating with the ministry of external affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, ministry of defence to ensure their safety.”

In a late evening post, the Indian embassy in Muscat thanked the Omani authorities for rescuing the seafarers. “We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all 24 crew members of Indian nationality onboard MT Marivex and ensuring their safety,” the mission said on X.