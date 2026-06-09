Leak-plug push for NEET as NTA rolls out algorithm-based question bank system model

The question paper for the upcoming NEET-UG is likely to be framed from a question bank created by the National Testing Agency, which is trying to build a system that will minimise human intervention and chances of leaks.

The medical entrance exam held last month was cancelled because of a paper leak, allegedly by question setters.

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To build a strong security model, the NTA is said to have built a repository of questions from which different sets of papers will be prepared, official sources said.

“The NTA has created question banks for relevant subjects. The question paper will be prepared at the last moment from that bank. The question setters and translators will have no clue on which questions are actually going to be in the paper,” a source said.

Instead of subject experts setting the paper, a computer algorithm is likely to randomly pick questions from the bank, the source said.

International agencies such as the US-based Educational Testing Service or the Graduate Management Admission Council rely on computers to generate a unique question paper for each student from a centralised question bank. This significantly reduces the scope for malpractice.

In the case of the NTA, question papers will be prepared in different sets before the exam. The NTA will select the paper on the day of the test. The paper will conform to the established norm in terms of the distribution of questions across higher and average standards.

The NEET-UG will be held on June 21 in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad in the pen-and-paper mode.

The NTA on Sunday released the city intimation slips, which provide advance information on allotment of places where the exam centres ill be located. It helps candidates reach the venue in time. The admit cards will be issued later, the agency has said.

‘False’ claims

The NTA has flagged as false messages circulating on social media claiming a “leak,” advance access, or “sale” of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper.

“These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead. Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake ‘papers,’ and every such claim

circulating is a fabrication,” it posted.

The NTA said the integrity of the examination process was fully intact, and every safeguard was in place to ensure a fair and secure exam. The agency said it was actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts and content to the platforms concerned and to cybercrime authorities for immediate takedown and action.

“The NTA is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities. Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content — and attempting to defraud students — is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” it said.