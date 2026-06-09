14-year-old gangraped in Durgapur, friend and 3 others held

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday night in connection with the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in a hotel here.

Durgapur East BJP MLA Chandrasekhar Banerjee demanded that the accused person be dealt with in the "Uttar Pradesh style" of "encounter deaths".

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Simran Tamang, who was the victim's friend, Sheikh Azharuddin, Subir Das and the hotel manager Rajkumar Dey were on Monday remanded in police custody for five days.

All the accused persons are aged between 25 and 32.

Police sent Azharuddin and Subir, who are accused of raping the minor, for a medical test to the local government hospital.

The 14-year-old girl, a resident of Budbud, about 25km from Durgapur, was reportedly lured from her home by Simran on Saturday evening and forced to get into a car parked on NH19 near her home. Azharuddin and Subir were already present in the car. They took the girl to Durgapur on the pretext of visiting shopping malls.

Later, they drugged the minor girl and checked into a hotel at City Centre in Durgapur, where Azharuddin and Subir reportedly gang-raped her in a room.

As the teenager began to bleed profusely and her condition deteriorated, the accused checked out of the hotel and returned to Budbud around 10pm.

"They left the girl beside NH19 near her home, from where a Toto driver known to her brought her home," said an investigating officer at the Durgapur police station.

The father of the girl, seeing her in such a condition, was shocked. He immediately took her to a local health centre, from where he was shifted to a hospital in Durgapur.

Sources in the hospital said medical tests confirmed that the girl had been gangraped.

The girl's father said that he allowed his daughter to go to Durgapur with Simran as they were friends.

"Simran told me that she and her two friends were going to Durgapur for shopping at a mall. She said they would return home after dinner by 10pm. As Simran was close to my daughter and lives in the same locality, I did not oppose. But I could not imagine that this would happen to my daughter," he sobbed at the hospital.

He lodged a complaint with the police against Simran and the unknown youths. The police first arrested Simran from a hideout and upon questioning her, Azharuddin and Subir were arrested.

The investigators took them to the hotel where the gang-rape took place and arrested the manager for allowing a minor to check in.

Durgapur West and Durgapur East BJP MLAs Lakshman Ghorui and Chandrasekhar Banerjee, respectively, visited the girl at the hospital and spoke to her father. They assured him of stern action against the culprits.

"No one will be spared and we will tell the local civic authorities to cancel the licence of the hotel for allowing a minor girl to check in," said Ghorui.

Although Ghorui spoke about legal remedies, Banerjee sparked a controversy by demanding extra-constitutional action.

"We are not in favour of a lengthy legal procedure. The accused were identified and arrested. Now they should be killed in encounters. We want the police here to act like the Uttar Pradesh model," said Banerjee.