Iran’s government said on Sunday that it would restore wider Internet access for the country’s university professors, Iranian state media reported, even as the rest of the population heads into its 51st day of a near-total Internet blackout.

The shutdown, which Iran said it imposed because of national security concerns during the war with the US and Israel, has cut access to the Internet for most of the country’s population of over 90 million.

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For seven weeks, according to a tally by the Internet monitoring group NetBlocks, Iran’s blackout has left most Iranians struggling to connect with loved ones abroad, cut off from most information beyond state media reports, and largely unable to run businesses dependent on Internet access. Many Iranian business leaders and Internet freedom activists have decried the blackout as a human rights violation and a serious threat to an economy that was already in deep in crisis.

Iranians can connect to a parallel domestic Internet — walled off from international websites, and heavily surveilled by authorities. Only some Iranian officials and a limited cadre of elites have been granted an open connection.

Iranian authorities appear to have begun easing up some Internet access in recent days. According to reports on semiofficial news outlets, access to Google searches and Google Maps has been restored. But Internet experts note users still cannot actually open the sites that, for example, a Google search pulls up, and almost all other Internet access remains blocked.

On Sunday, Seyed Mehdi Abtahi, Iran’s deputy science minister, told local Iranian news outlets that professors and researchers would soon be granted access to most online sites apart from those subject to censorship.

“Based on a list we had, steps have been taken to provide professors with access to the international Internet, and gradually this will be extended to all professors,” Abtahi was quoted as saying by the semiofficial news agency, ISNA.

Some Iranians who have managed to access the Internet using expensive and shoddy black market configurations have criticised public excitement over the announcement, saying it was a sign of just how dire the situation has become.

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Canada's close ties to the US were once a strength but have become a weakness, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday, in a video message to his country in which he also praised the heroism of military leaders who fought against US invasion more than two centuries ago.

New York Times News Service