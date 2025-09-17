Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel; activists say he was tortured into false confession

Iran said Wednesday it executed a man it alleges spied for Israel, something disputed by activists who say he was tortured into a false confession.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency identified the executed man as Babak Shahbazi, who it claimed had gathered and sold sensitive information about Iranian data centres and security installations to Israeli handlers.

Activists however said Shahbazi was detained over writing a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offering his help.

Iran has supplied Russia with drones that Moscow has used to attack Ukraine.

The group Iran Human Rights had warned Shahbazi could be executed.

“Babak's message to President Zelenskyy offering to help in the war against Russia was used as an example of espionage for Israel who they claim taught Babak to use Microsoft Word,” the group said. Iran did not acknowledge that claim.

Activists had described Shahbazi as offering to fight for Ukraine.

Iran did not elaborate on how it executed Shahbazi, though condemned prisoners typically are hanged.

Iran has hanged eight people for espionage since the 12-day war with Israel, sparking fears from activists that the government could conduct a wave of executions.

Israel waged an air war with Iran, killing some 1,100 people, including many military commanders. Iran launched missiles barrages targeting Israel in response.