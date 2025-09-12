Indian-origin motel manager from Karnataka beheaded in Texas after dispute over washing machine; co-worker held

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine, police said.

The suspect, a co-worker with a criminal record, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was killed after a dispute over a broken washing machine with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Cobos-Martinez, 37, reportedly became enraged when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing him directly. Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete and attacking Nagamallaiah.

The victim fled toward the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present, but the suspect pursued him, carrying out the assault despite their attempts to intervene.

The Indian High Commission in Houston condoled the tragic death of Nagamallaiah.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the embassy wrote on X.

Police arrested Cobos-Martinez at the scene, where he was found wearing a blood-soaked T-shirt and in possession of the machete, Nagamallaiah’s phone, and a motel key card. During interrogation, he later admitted to the killing, according to reports.

Authorities said Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national with a prior criminal history, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty. Records show he has a violent past, with convictions in California and previous arrests in Florida and Houston.

According to reports, he was also on an immigration hold at the time of his arrest. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News earlier this year that Cobos-Martinez had been released from custody on January 13 despite a pending removal order, after officials cited “no significant likelihood for removal in the foreseeable future.”

ICE has described the murder as “unthinkable.” The agency explained that he was released under an order of supervision in early 2025 due to difficulties in securing deportation flights to Cuba, but added that, in hindsight, he should not have been free.

Cobos-Martinez has now been charged with capital murder and remains in Dallas County Jail. Detectives have executed a search warrant at the motel to collect additional evidence, according to reports.

Known as Bob to friends and family, Nagamallaiah was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

“This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” friends said.

“Bob’s life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”

Friends, family, and the local Indian community are coming together to support his family.

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.