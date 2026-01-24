Indian-origin man accused of killing wife, relatives in US state of Georgia

A 51-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife and three relatives purportedly due to a family dispute in the US state of Georgia.

Vijay Kumar was taken into custody a short distance from the residence in Lawrenceville city where the shooting occurred on Friday, Gwinnett County Police said in a social media post.

Gwinnett County Police identified the victims as Kumar’s wife Meemu Dogra, 43, who is an Indian national, and the relatives Gourav Cumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said on X.

Police said an argument began between Kumar and Dogra at their home in Atlanta and they travelled to their relatives’ home on Brook Ivy Court with their 12-year-old child.

Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander, resided at the Brook Ivy Court home, along with two juveniles who are seven and 10 years old, police said.

Kumar’s child was the one who called 911 after the incident occurred, police said.

“It is unknown at this time what the argument was about, why they came to the residence, or what led up to the incident,” police said.

Kumar has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville city on Friday at approximately 2.30 am after receiving reports of shots fired inside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers located four deceased adults inside the home, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, it said.

The three children were inside the residence, hiding in a closet and were unharmed.

Police said the motive remains under investigation but appears to be domestic related.

