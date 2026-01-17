Indian Navy training squadron docks in Singapore, spotlights Act East ties and ASEAN outreach

Four Indian naval and coast guard ships arrived in Singapore this week as part of a long-range training deployment, underlining India’s strategic push to deepen maritime ties with Southeast Asia.

Ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron — INS Tir, Shardul, Sujata — along with Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, docked here on January 15 and will remain until January 18, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

The visit is part of the training curriculum of the 110th Integrated Officers’ Training Course (IOTC) and involves a mix of professional engagements, operational drills and social interactions aimed at building cross-cultural exposure for officer trainees.

The deployment also carries diplomatic weight, with 2026 set to be celebrated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, highlighting the growing importance of regional naval collaboration.

“The visit underscores the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between India and Singapore under India’s Act East Policy,” the high commission said, adding that the programme reinforces India’s vision for a free, open and inclusive Indian Ocean Region.

After Singapore, the squadron is scheduled to undertake port calls in Indonesia and Thailand.

The First Training Squadron plays a key role in training officer cadets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries, providing hands-on experience in seamanship, navigation, ship handling and maritime operations.

The 110th IOTC includes six international officer trainees from Maldives, Myanmar and Vietnam. Personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are also embarked, enhancing jointness among the services.

During the stay, the First Training Squadron is undertaking professional interactions, training engagements and social and cultural exchanges with the Republic of Singapore Navy and local organisations.

“These include structured training exchanges, professional visits, sports, social and cultural interactions with Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), local institutions and Indian diaspora,” the high commission in its statement added.

As part of cultural outreach, the Indian Navy Band performed at ‘Our Tampines Hub’ on Friday and is scheduled to hold the ‘Laharika’ Indian Naval Band Concert at the Global Indian International School on Saturday evening.

“These engagements are designed to further enhance interoperability, mutual trust, understanding and exchange of best practices between the two friendly navies, while carrying India’s message of goodwill and friendship to citizens and the large Indian diaspora in Singapore,” the high commission’s statement said.

It said that the visit underscores the Indian Navy’s emphasis on training excellence whilst contributing to maritime diplomacy, goodwill and cooperative approach to maritime security with Singapore and regional partners.