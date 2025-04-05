MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect arrested, says Indian embassy

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, said the incident happened in Rockland and did not identify the victim

PTI Published 05.04.25, 10:48 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An Indian national was stabbed to death near Canada's Ottawa city and police have taken one suspect in custody, the Indian mission in the country said.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, said the incident happened in Rockland. It did not identify the victim.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa due to a stabbing. Police have stated a suspect has been taken into custody," The High Commission posted on X on Friday.

"We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin," it said.

According to CTV News, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a shooting incident happened near Lalonde Street in Rockland just before 3 pm on Friday.

The site is roughly 40 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

Police have not yet said what charges the person in custody faces, the report said.

OPP said there is no concern for public safety.

“As we are just in the early stages of the investigation, there is no further information that can be provided,” the CTV News quoted OPP as saying.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

