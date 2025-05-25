Indian MPs visit Seoul embassy, push counter-terror ties with South Korea after Operation Sindoor

An all-party parliamentary delegation on Sunday visited the Indian Embassy in Seoul ahead of the engagements as part of India’s outreach on the fight against terror and “strengthen India-South Korea counter-terrorism cooperation” in view of Operation Sindoor.

The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived here on Saturday.

The Indian Embassy here said the delegation attended a briefing by Ambassador Amit Kumar, who “highlighted the Korean-specific approach to the scheduled engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India’s stance of zero tolerance against terrorism.” “We had a constructive meeting with @KumarAmitMEA, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation,” said Jha in a post on X.

He had earlier posted another message on X saying he was “honoured to be in the Land of Morning Calm with the all-party Indian delegation to strengthen India-South Korea counter-terrorism cooperation.” During the course of the visit, the delegation will engage with senior officials of the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dignitaries from the National Assembly and senior representatives from prominent think tanks and media, according to the Indian Embassy.

The scheduled visit from till May 26 will strengthen the ongoing efforts to further India’s principled and resolute stance of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Embassy said in a press release.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror.

Besides Jha, the delegation comprises of MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lal, John Brittas, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, and former ambassador of India to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar.

The Jha-led delegation earlier visited Japan and said it was deeply encouraged by Tokyo’s unequivocal support to New Delhi’s war against terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

