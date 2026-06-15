Indian Embassy expedites repatriation of seafarer who died aboard vessel in Oman

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said on Sunday that it is working with Omani authorities and the family of an Indian seafarer who died aboard a vessel in Oman waters to ensure the earliest repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

In a statement posted on social media, the embassy said the body of Nishanth Uirthanathan had been disembarked from MT Celestial at the Port of Duqm and transferred to a Ministry of Health hospital.

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“The Embassy of India in Muscat is coordinating closely with the family of the deceased and the concerned Omani authorities to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” it said.

The mission said it remained in contact with local authorities, port officials and the shipping company regarding the death of the Indian national.

“The Embassy remains in active coordination with local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company regarding Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately died onboard MT Celestial due to medical conditions,” the mission said.

It added that the vessel was expected to berth at Duqm port on Oman’s southeastern coast.

“Necessary arrangements have been made for prompt recovery of the mortal remains from the vessel,” it said.

“The Mission is in touch with the family and facilitating all formalities for the earliest repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” it added.

The embassy did not disclose the nature of the medical condition that led to Uirthanathan’s death. On Saturday, it had confirmed that he died due to medical complications and extended condolences to the bereaved family. The mission also said it was in continuous contact with the ship’s management company.

According to the Forward Seamen's Union of India, Uirthanathan died on June 11 “after falling seriously ill”. The union has urged authorities in India and Oman to take immediate action.

A video clip shared by the union on Saturday purportedly showed a visibly unwell Uirthanathan being offered food by a fellow crew member. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Also Read Indian sailor dies from medical complications aboard tanker in Oman, crew seeks help

MT Celestial was also in the spotlight last month after US Marines boarded the vessel in the Gulf of Oman during a search operation over suspicions that it had violated a US blockade linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was later released after its crew was instructed to alter course.

On May 20, the US Central Command said: “Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded MT Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the US blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship’s crew to alter course.”

In a related development, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has advised maritime recruitment and placement agencies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict zones until further orders. The advisory came days after three Indian seafarers aboard MT Settebello were killed in a US military strike on the commercial vessel off the Oman coast.