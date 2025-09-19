India supports UN resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address assembly via video

India on Friday voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that allows Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address its upcoming high-level session through video after the US denied visas to Palestinian officials, preventing their participation in person.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution titled ‘Participation by the State of Palestine’ during its 80th session, with 145 nations voting in favour, five against and six abstentions. The US and Israel opposed the measure, while India was among those supporting it.

The resolution expressed regret over the US' decision to deny visas to and revoke visas of Palestinian representatives, which effectively barred them from participating in the UN meetings.

It decided that President Abbas can address the General Debate of the 80th UNGA session on September 25 via a “pre-recorded statement”, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall after introduction by its representative physically present in the venue.

The General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will commence on September 23, with the Palestinian Head of State scheduled to address world leaders on September 25.

The resolution also allowed Palestine to deliver statements by videoconference or through pre-recorded messages at the September 22 international conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

Palestine "may submit a pre-recorded statement of its President or other high-level representative" at any meeting or UN conference and at international conferences and meetings "convened under the auspices of the General Assembly or, as appropriate, under the auspices of other organs of the United Nations" if Palestinian representatives are prevented from participating in UN meetings, the resolution said.

Currently, Palestine, which has the status of a “non-member observer state” since 2012, can participate in UN proceedings but does not have voting rights. The only other non-member Observer State at the UN is the Holy See.

In 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine with firm support and commitment to the two-State solution.

