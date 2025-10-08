MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 October 2025

India, Russia and others firmly reject foreign military presence in Afghanistan region

At the Moscow Format meet, 10 nations, including India, oppose foreign military deployment in Afghanistan, urging global powers to support its recovery and regional integration

Anita Joshua Published 08.10.25, 05:55 AM
The Bagram airbase.

The Bagram airbase. File picture

India on Tuesday joined Russia and other countries in Afghanistan's neighbourhood in the Moscow Format Consultations to reject any attempt by a foreign power to deploy their military infrastructure in the war-ravaged country.

The development comes a fortnight after US President Donald Trump articulated the hope of getting back the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint statement issued after the seventh edition of the Moscow Format said the 10 member states in the grouping urged the countries mainly responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan to fulfil commitments on the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan. "They called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability," the statement added.

The 10 countries in the grouping are Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A delegation from Belarus attended the meeting as guests. India was represented by the ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar. Afghanistan was represented by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is scheduled to arrive in India on Friday for the first formal engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban on Indian soil.

The Bagram airbase was built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s and went on to become the biggest US military base in Afghanistan before the Taliban recaptured Kabul in 2021.

Trump’s interest in the Bagram airbase suggests the possibility of a fresh American presence in the strategically located country. Trump himself has underscored the proximity of Bagram to the place where China makes its nuclear weapons.

The member states also reaffirmed support for the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, united and peaceful state. "The parties noted the need for development of economic and trade exchanges, investment cooperation of Afghanistan with regional countries and the international community. They expressed their interest in developing regional economic projects with Afghan participation and promoting steady progress in such fields as healthcare, poverty alleviation, agriculture and disaster prevention, so as to help Afghanistan realise independent and sustainable development at an early date. They supported the active integration of Afghanistan into the system of regional connectivity," the statement said.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Government Afghanistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Zipline, shovel & 2 lionhearts: North Bengal rescue, from gobbling sludge and raging river

In Mirik, former Gorkha Rifles jawan Bishal Thapa received a desperate call for help from his neighbour and friend Bibek Chhetri around 2.45am on Sunday. Chhetri was trapped waist-deep in mud
Security personnel patrol a market in Leh on September 30. 
Quote left Quote right

If we get Sixth Schedule status, perhaps a UT with a legislature might be accepted

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT