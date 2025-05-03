MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India halts all mail and parcel exchange with Pakistan via air and land

Decision comes amid diplomatic tightening after terror strike that killed 26 in Kashmir

PTI Published 03.05.25, 03:29 PM
View of the nearly deserted Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan has been closed due to heightened security measures following a terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed

India on Saturday suspended exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes amid escalating tensions between the two nations over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The order suspending the services was issued by the Department of Posts that operates under the Ministry of Communication.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

