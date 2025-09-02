MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India delivers 21 tonnes of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

Over 1,400 people were killed and more than 2,500 injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude quake hit the region late Sunday

PTI Published 02.09.25, 11:17 PM

India on Tuesday delivered 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan as part of its assistance to earthquake-hit people of that country.

"Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on 'X'.

Twenty one tonnes of relief materials including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets and medical consumables were sent on Tuesday, he said.

"India will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days," the external affairs minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid to those affected by the quake in Afghanistan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

