India, China, Thailand: Countries allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

A limited set of countries has managed to secure safe passage for their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring a selective transit rule in one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Data from Kpler shows that since March 1 — when hostilities started — 138 ships have crossed the strait, marking a 95 per cent drop in movement. While Iran has said it will target only “enemies and their allies”, the lack of clarity around that definition has heightened risks for global shipping, with multiple vessels attacked in recent weeks.

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Amid this uncertainty, a handful of countries have continued to move ships through the waterway after receiving what is seen as tacit or explicit clearance from Iran, often reflecting diplomatic positioning, energy ties, or strategic neutrality in the conflict.

Here is a breakdown of the countries whose vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz, offering a snapshot of how geopolitics is reshaping maritime access in the Gulf.

Thailand

On Wednesday, March 25, a Thai oil tanker successfully passed the Strait following diplomatic coordination with Iran. This was a day after Iran told the United Nations Security Council and International Maritime Organisation that only “non-hostile vessels” may transit after coordination with Iranian authorities, Reuters reported.

The Iranian Embassy posted on X: “When we said the Strait of Hormuz is not closed, we mean it. And for the record, friends have a special place.”

China

On Monday, the first Chinese-owned cargo ship was allowed passage by Iran. According to maritime data and intelligence company Lloyds List Intelligence (LLI), the Chinese ship was the first to pay a toll fee for safe passage

India

On Monday, two Indian tankers passed the waterway, as US President Donald Trump warned that the US will attack power plants if Tehran did not reopen the Strait.

The first Indian tanker passed the waterway on March 12, as Indian government sources confirmed that Iran will allow the passage of Indian-flagged tankers, according to a report by Reuters.

As of March 20, nine Indian ships safely passed, while LLI said that at least 22 of India-bound vessels are in the process of being evacuated.

Pakistan

Between the weekend of March 14 and 15, a Pakistan-bound tanker passed through the waterway, apparently the first Pakistani transit since the war started, reported Reuters.

On Wednesday, a different Pakistan-bound tanker was not allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz, and was forced to reverse courses.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) explained why the passage was denied on X: “The container ship SELEN was turned back by the IRGC Navy due to failure to comply with legal protocols and lack of permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The passage of any vessel through this waterway requires full coordination with Iran's maritime authority, and this achievement would not have been possible without the backing of the noble people of Iran.”

The change in the reception of Pakistani ships coincides with Pakistan positioning itself as a mediator in the conflict between US and Iran.

Turkey

On March 13, a Turkish-owned ship that had been waiting near Iran was allowed to pass through the Strait ‌of Hormuz after authorities received permission from Tehran, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said. At the time that the conflict started, 15 Turkish owned vessels were stationed in the Strait. So far, only one out of the 15 has made a safe transit.

Japan

While no Japanese ships have passed yet, on Friday, Iran said it was ready to let Japanese-related vessels to transit Hormuz, following talks between Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi.