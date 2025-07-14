India-China relationship gradually moving in positive direction: EAM Jaishankar in talks with Wang Yi

India and China should now look at de-escalation of the situation along the Line of Actual Control after making "good progress" in normalising the bilateral ties in the past nine months, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday as he held wide-ranging talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said the relations between the two countries can continue to develop in a "positive trajectory" on the foundation that differences should not become disputes and competition should not become conflict.

The external affairs minister also underlined the need for avoiding "restrictive" trade measures and "roadblocks", in an apparent reference to Beijing stopping export of critical minerals.

The talks between the two foreign ministers took place hours after Jaishankar landed in China to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Our bilateral relationship requires that we take a far-seeing approach to our ties," he said.

"Since our leaders' meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction. Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum," he added.

Jaishankar was referring to a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23 that decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides to repair the relations hit by the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley.

"We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquility there," the external affairs minister said.

"This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for smooth development of bilateral relations. It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation," he said.

Jaishankar said as neighbouring nations and major economies, there are various facets and dimensions to India-China ties.

"Measures towards normalising our people-to-people exchanges can certainly foster mutually beneficial cooperation. It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided. I hope to discuss these issues in further detail," he said.

The external affairs minister noted that stable and constructive ties between India and China are not only beneficial to the two sides, but that of the world as well.

"This is best done by handling relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," he said.

"We have also earlier agreed that differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict. On this foundation, we can now continue to develop our ties along a positive trajectory," he said.

