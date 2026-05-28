Indian national living illegally in US arrested for alleged baseball bat assault in Massachusetts

An Indian national living in the United States without legal status has been arrested by federal authorities in connection with an alleged assault involving a baseball bat in Massachusetts, according to law enforcement officials.

Dhaval Amratbhai Patel was first taken into custody by the Worcester Police Department on May 16 and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police said the incident stemmed from an argument with a customer at the liquor store where Patel worked, which escalated when he allegedly picked up a baseball bat and struck the man.

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The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), however, said in a statement on Wednesday that "sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts" did not cooperate with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement, and Patel was released from jail without notification to ICE law enforcement.

ICE arrested Patel on May 18.

Authorities also said Patel had entered the United States illegally at an unknown time and date.

The DHS further commented on the case, saying: "The illegal individual from "India thought he could go around beating people with a baseball bat. Sanctuary politicians released him from jail after his arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

"Sanctuary politicians must stop choosing to release criminals into our communities and work with DHS to get criminals out of country. By refusing to cooperate with ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians are putting the safety of their citizens at risk."