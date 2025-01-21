Houthis to target only Israeli vessels, limit attacks on other commercial ships

Yemen’s Houthis will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to Israeli-linked ships after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, according to the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre.

The HOCC, which liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators, said in a email sent to shipping industry officials dated January 19 that it was stopping “sanctions” against vessels owned by US or British individuals or entities, as well as ships sailing under their flags.

“We affirm that, in the event of any aggression against the Republic of Yemen by the United States of America, the United Kingdom ... the sanctions will be reinstated against the aggressor,” the email said. “You will be promptly informed of such measures should they be implemented.”

The HOCC said they would stop targeting Israeli-linked ships “upon the full implementation of all phases of the agreement”.

Many of the world’s biggest shipping companies have suspended shipping through the Red Sea and have diverted their vessels around southern Africa to avoid being attacked.

The Iran-backed Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships since November 2023 and sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

The Houthis have targeted the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which are joined by the narrow Bab al-Mandab strait, a chokepoint between the Horn of Africa and West Asia.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages in Gaza and Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the first day of a ceasefire suspending a 15-month-old war that has laid waste to the Gaza Strip and inflamed West Asia.

Flow of aid into Gaza

The flow of aid into Gaza could take time to ramp up, chief of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband said on Monday, as relief trucks conducted a second day of deliveries.

The deal requires 600 truckloads of aid to be allowed into Gaza every day of the initial six-week ceasefire, including 50 carrying fuel.

“That’s a big step up,” said Miliband, speaking to Reuters in London. “I fear… it will take time. We want to ramp up as quickly as possible.”

He said the IRC in Gaza is focused on water and sanitation, child protection and healthcare. “What counts is the medicine that gets through, the water… the fuel… the aid workers,” he said.