Mexico: Gunman opens fire on tourists at historic Teotihuacan pyramids; one killed, several injured

An armed man standing atop one of the historic Teotihuacan pyramids opened fire on tourists, killing one Canadian and leaving at least 13 people injured at the archaeological site north of Mexico's capital, authorities said.

The shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said, and security officials found a gun, a knife and ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local government said seven people were wounded by gunshots on Monday. How the other people were injured was not disclosed, but those taken to hospitals for treatment were six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, two Brazilians and one Canadian, the local government said.

Video and photos published by local media showed a man standing with a gun on top of a pyramid while people ducked for cover. A number of gunshots rang out in the videos.

The shooting took place shortly after 11:30 am when dozens of tourists were at the top of the Pyramid of the Moon. A man standing on the structure's platform began firing upward, according to a tour guide who was at the scene and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

"Some people, because they were scared ... threw themselves face down on the ground, and the rest of us started to go down," the guide said, recounting how the shooter, upon seeing the tourists descending the pyramid's steps, began firing.

Another group of visitors lay motionless on the pyramid's platform to avoid being targeted by the shooter, who authorities have not yet identified.

Brenda Lee, of Vancouver, British Columbia, said she was waiting to buy a souvenir when she and others in her group thought they heard firecrackers.

"Before we knew it, someone said, No, that's gunfire, run,' and we saw people coming off the top," she told CTV News, one of Canada's national television broadcasters.

"There were thousands of people there and there were a lot of gunshots that just kept coming," Lee said.

The scene quickly turned chaotic as people tried to escape, Lee said.

"And then a fellow jumped," she said. "It was someone trying to get away, and he dropped to the next level, but he fell on his back, and it was ... it just was awful."

In past years, staff at the archaeological site carried out security scans before people entered the area but have since stopped.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

"What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families," she wrote.

Anita Anand, Canada's foreign affairs minister, said on X that as a "result of a horrific act of gun violence, a Canadian was killed and another wounded in Teotihuacán" and that her "thoughts are with their family and loved ones. "

The Teotihuacán pyramids are a series of massive structures on the outskirts of Mexico City built by three different ancient civilizations. As one of Mexico's most important touristic destinations, the site drew more than 1.8 million international visitors last year, according to government figures.