Five days after Gulf seizure, Iran releases Singapore-bound tanker with all 21 crew safe

'We have informed their families, and the vessel is now free to resume normal operations,' Columbia Shipmanagement said

Reuters Published 19.11.25, 03:58 PM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

Iran released a tanker on Wednesday, five days after seizing it in the Gulf in its first such action since it curbed its regional military activity following Israeli-US airstrikes this year.

The 21 crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged fuel product tanker Talara were all safe, the vessel's manager Columbia Shipmanagement said in a statement.

Talara had been en route to Singapore from the United Arab Emirates when it was intercepted by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday.

The manager had lost contact with the vessel, which was loaded with high-sulphur gasoil, approximately 20 nautical miles off the coast of the UAE town of Khor Fakkan.

On Saturday, Iran confirmed initial reports that it had seized a tanker over alleged violations and had diverted it into Iranian territorial waters.

The vessel was released at 0442 local (0112 GMT) on November 19, Columbia Shipmanagement said on Wednesday, adding that no allegations had been made against the vessel, her crew or the vessel’s managers and owners.

"We have informed their families, and the vessel is now free to resume normal operations," it said.

Iran has a history of seizing tankers in the Gulf, but had not done so since it scaled back its regional military activity following the 12 days of Israeli strikes in June, which were joined by the United States.

