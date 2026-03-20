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regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

South Korea: Fire at car parts factory in Daejeon, at least 50 hurt, more damage feared

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok also orders the interior ministry and fire agency to use all available equipment and personnel to rescue people and extinguish the fire

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 20.03.26, 11:29 AM
South Korea fire accident

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A fire at a car parts factory in the South Korean city of Daejeon has injured 50 people, 35 of them seriously, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The National Fire Agency called for a national mobilisation to tackle the blaze in Daejeon, about 160 km (99.42 miles) south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap reported.

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The agency said it was concerned the number of injuries could rise.

About 240 personnel were deployed to fight the fire, according to Yonhap.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok also ordered the interior ministry and the fire agency to use all available equipment and personnel to rescue people and extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for the National Fire Agency could not be immediately reached by phone for comment.

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