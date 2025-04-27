MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
FBI chief Kash Patel slams Pahalgam attack, vows full US support to India against terror

On April 25, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also said America stands with India as it hunts down those responsible for the heinous Pahalgam attack.

PTI Published 27.04.25, 11:03 AM
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel File picture

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and pledged full support to India, calling the act a “reminder of the constant threats that the world faces from the evil of terrorism”.

Patel also hailed the security forces for their response to the attack.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government," Indian-American Patel said in a post on X on Sunday.

"This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these," the first Indian-American to lead the premier law enforcement agency of the United States said in the post.

The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has drawn widespread condemnation from countries and world leaders around the globe.

On April 25, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also said America stands with India as it hunts down those responsible for the heinous Pahalgam attack.

The State Department also said the US stands with India and called for the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to be brought to justice.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

