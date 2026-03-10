MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Family sues OpenAI after school shooting in Canada, alleges ChatGPT role

The lawsuit said OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT was used by the shooter as a trusted confidante, collaborator and ally, and it behaves willingly to assist users such as the shooter to plan a mass casualty event

AP Published 10.03.26, 11:25 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The parents of a girl critically wounded in a school shooting in Canada alleged in a civil lawsuit on Monday that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI knew the shooter was planning a mass attack.

OpenAI has said it considered but did not alert police about the activities of the person who months later committed one of Canada's worst school shootings in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on February 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI came forward to police after Jesse Van Roostselaar killed eight people and then herself last month, saying the attacker's ChatGPT account had been closed but that she evaded the ban by having a second account.

The legal claim filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court alleged that OpenAI had "specific knowledge of the shooter utilising ChatGPT to plan a mass casualty event like the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting".

Also Read

The lawsuit said OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT was used by the shooter as a trusted confidante, collaborator and ally, and it behaves willingly to assist users such as the shooter to plan a mass casualty event.

A spokeswoman from OpenAI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said that as a result of the company's conduct, Maya Gebala was shot three times at close range, with one bullet hitting her head, another her neck and the third grazing her cheek. It said she has a catastrophic brain injury that will leave her with permanent cognitive and physical disabilities.

RELATED TOPICS

ChatGPT Canada Shooting
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil ministry forms panel after commercial LPG shortage hits hotels, restaurants

As the escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupted fuel supply chains, including India’s LPG imports, the govt prioritised household cooking gas supplies, triggering a shortage for hospitality sector that rely on market-priced commercial LPG
Fire burns along Tehran\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s Koohsar Boulevard
Quote left Quote right

If Iran does anything that stops oil flow within Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by US 20 times harder

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT