MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Explosions and smoke reported in Venezuelan capital Caracas amid tensions with US

According to media reports, at least seven explosions were heard across the city, contributing to widespread alarm among locals

Agencies Published 03.01.26, 12:13 PM
Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. AP/PTI

Early Saturday morning, residents of Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, reported a series of explosions, low-flying aircraft, and at least one visible column of smoke.

Witnesses told Reuters that the southern area of the city, near a major military base, was without electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Associated Press, at least seven explosions were heard across the city around 2 am local time Saturday, contributing to widespread alarm among locals.

Venezuela's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

Pedestrians run after explosions were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. AP/PTI

Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital Caracas early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened land operations in Venezuela while applying pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government through expanded sanctions, an increased US military presence in the region, and targeted strikes on vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the reported explosions.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Grok AI floods X with sexualised images of real women and minors, sparks global alarm

French ministers have reported X to prosecutors and regulators over 'sexual and sexist' content they described as 'manifestly illegal', while India’s IT ministry told X’s local unit that the platform failed to prevent the misuse of Grok in generating and circulating obscene and sexually explicit material
Abhishek Banerjee waves to the gathering at the public rally in Baruipur on Friday. (PTI picture)
Quote left Quote right

People stood in line for demonetisation. 10 years on, people are standing in line for SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT