Explosions and smoke reported in Venezuelan capital Caracas amid tensions with US

Early Saturday morning, residents of Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, reported a series of explosions, low-flying aircraft, and at least one visible column of smoke.

Witnesses told Reuters that the southern area of the city, near a major military base, was without electricity.

According to the Associated Press, at least seven explosions were heard across the city around 2 am local time Saturday, contributing to widespread alarm among locals.

Venezuela's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

Pedestrians run after explosions were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. AP/PTI

Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital Caracas early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened land operations in Venezuela while applying pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government through expanded sanctions, an increased US military presence in the region, and targeted strikes on vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the reported explosions.