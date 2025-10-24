MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
EU sanctions three India-based companies over alleged links to Russian military complex

Firms identified in the 19th sanctions package for 'enabling the circumvention' of export restrictions on dual-use technology items

PTI Published 24.10.25, 12:02 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Three India-based companies were among 45 entities sanctioned by the European Union on Thursday for their alleged links with Russian military.

The EU slapped the punitive actions against the firms as part of its 19th package of sanctions which are part of efforts to put economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials to the EU action.

An EU readout said the European Council has identified 45 new entities "directly supporting" Russia's military and industrial complex by "enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced technology items".

"These entities will be subject to tighter export restrictions with regard to dual-use goods, as well as items which might generally contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence sector," it said.

"Seventeen of these entities are located in third countries other than Russia," it said.

Out of these 17 entities, 12 are in China, including Hong Kong, three in India and two in Thailand, the EU said.

The statement on the 19th package of sanctions identified the three Indian firms as Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Shree Enterprises.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

