Eight stabbed at Japan rubber factory, seven hurt by bleach attack; man arrested

The attack occurred at a Yokohama Rubber Company unit in Shizuoka, with five victims in serious condition, police said

AP Published 26.12.25, 05:24 PM
Representational Image

A man was arrested after stabbing eight people and injuring seven others with what was believed to be bleach at a rubber factory in central Japan on Friday, officials said.

Eight people were taken to hospitals after being stabbed by the man with a knife at the Yokohama Rubber Company in the city of Mishima, in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo, according to the Fujisan Nanto Fire Department.

The department told The Associated Press that five of the people who were stabbed were in serious condition but other details were not available.

Shizuoka prefectural police said the attacker, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for alleged attempted murder at the factory, but did not give further details.

Seven others were also injured by the bleach thrown at them during the attack, the fire department said.

No other details were immediately known.

