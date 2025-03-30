MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 30 March 2025

Trump says he won't 'fire people' over Signal messages, defends national security team

The US President is eager to avoid repeating some of the turnover that characterized his first term

AP Published 30.03.25, 06:58 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

President Donald Trump on Saturday made his clearest commitment to not fire anyone over an embarrassing accidental leak of his administration's plans for an airstrike against the Houthis in Yemen.

"I don't fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that he had confidence in Mike Waltz, his national security adviser, and Pete Hegseth, his Pentagon chief.

Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic magazine, to a group text using the Signal encrypted messaging service where top officials were discussing plans to attack the Houthis.

During the chat, Hegseth included details on how the strike would unfold before it took place.

Afterwards, The Atlantic published an article on the internal exchange, shocking the national security establishment.

Trump is eager to avoid repeating some of the turnover that characterized his first term. Mike Flynn, his first national security adviser, was pushed out after only a few weeks during the early phase of the Russia investigation. He's also shown resistance to bowing to outside pressure, especially if it comes from the news media.

Asked if there were conversations about firing Waltz, Trump insisted, “I've never heard that. And nobody else makes that decision but me, and I've never heard it."

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Pete Hegseth
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Shunted out' officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal is Bengal's new poll chief

The poll panel’s demand meant it wanted a CEO who would retire after overseeing the 2026 Assembly polls, and could therefore 'not be put under any kind of pressure by Bengal’s ruling dispensation during the elections', a senior bureaucrat said
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets family members of constable Balwinder Singh Chib who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, in Kathua district, Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We have to control militancy in such a way that the martyrdom of people is stopped forever

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT