MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Donald Trump pauses plan to deploy National Guard in Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, for now

Troops had already left Los Angeles after the president deployed them earlier this year as part of a broader crackdown on crime and immigration

AP Published 01.01.26, 09:39 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

President Donald Trump said he's dropping — for now — his push to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, a move that comes after legal roadblocks hung up the effort.

Trump said in a social media post Wednesday that he's removing the Guard troops for now. “We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time!” he wrote.

Troops had already left Los Angeles after the president deployed them earlier this year as part of a broader crackdown on crime and immigration. They had been sent to Chicago and Portland but were never on the streets as legal challenges played out.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump National Guard Soldier
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Zohran Mamdani takes oath as NYC mayor at historic subway station, symbolic Quran used

The ceremony, administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political ally, took place at the old City Hall station, one of the city's original subway stops that is known for its stunning arched ceilings
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Quote left Quote right

What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No. We don't want an end of Ukraine

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT