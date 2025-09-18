MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Donald Trump disagrees with Keir Starmer on recognising Palestine as a state

'We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable,' Starmer told reporters after the two men held a bilateral meeting

Reuters Published 18.09.25, 08:54 PM
US President Donald Trump talks at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he and Donald Trump "absolutely agree" on the need for an Israeli-Palestine peace roadmap, but the U.S. president said he disagreed with countries recognising Palestine as a state.

"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," Starmer told reporters after the two men held a bilateral meeting.

Asked about countries recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: "I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually."

