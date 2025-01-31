MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

Daughter of Indian immigrants among victims of US air crash at Ronald Reagan National Airport

Raza was a Washington, DC-based consultant who travelled to Wichita twice a month to work on a turnaround project for a hospital there, her father-in-law said

PTI Published 31.01.25, 01:00 PM
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington.

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington. AP/PTI

Asra Hussain Raza, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was among 67 people killed in a tragic midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner at Ronald Reagan National Airport in the US, according to a media report.

The collision, deadliest aviation disaster in the US since 2001, happened when American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with the Army helicopter as it approached the airport on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raza, 26, was one of several victims killed, her father-in-law, Dr. Hashim Raza, told CNN.

A daughter of Indian immigrants, Raza graduated with honours in 2020 from Indiana University and married her college sweetheart in August 2023, Hashim said.

Raza was a Washington, DC-based consultant who travelled to Wichita twice a month to work on a turnaround project for a hospital there, her father-in-law said.

She would often call him at the end of his late emergency room shifts to make sure he stayed awake on the drive home, he told CNN.

"She went out of her way for everybody,” her father-in-law said.

The husband of Raza of the Potomac crash said his wife texted him that she was about to land, but by the time he got to the airport to pick her up, his life had changed forever.

“She said, ‘We’re landing in 20 minutes,’” Hamaad Raza said.

That was the last thing he heard from his wife.

“I was waiting and I started seeing a bunch of EMS vehicles speeding past me, like way too many than normal, and two, my texts weren’t going through,” Hamaad was quoted as saying by NBCwashington.

“It’s just, feels crazy that it happened to us, to be honest,” he said.

“I mean, it’s like you see these things happen in the news, you see them happen in other countries. And then, I show up to the airport, and my wife’s not responding, and I look on Twitter and I see that it’s her flight.” He said he’s been surrounded by loved ones who are all devastated by the tragic and unexpected loss.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Indians Plane Crash
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t drink the water: Why political pow-wow over the Yamuna is mere poll posturing

As everyone from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to Amit Shah to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal indulge in war of words and actions, experts say the root of the problem is lack of political coordination and will
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

First Parliament session since 2014 when attempts to stoke fire from abroad not made

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT