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regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

Damaged Russian LNG tanker in Mediterranean, days away from Libyan shores, says Italian official

The Arctic Metagaz, carrying LNG from the Arctic port of Murmansk, has been unmanned since early March, when it was hit by Ukrainian naval drones, according to Russia's Transport Ministry

Reuters Published 20.03.26, 07:29 PM
A Russian LNG tanker, Arctic Metagaz, damaged earlier this month and currently adrift without crew, floats in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between Malta and the Italian islands of Lampedusa and Linosa, in this handout picture released on March 13, 2026.

A Russian LNG tanker, Arctic Metagaz, damaged earlier this month and currently adrift without crew, floats in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between Malta and the Italian islands of Lampedusa and Linosa, in this handout picture released on March 13, 2026. Reuters

A damaged Russian LNG tanker that has been drifting unmanned in the Mediterranean for more than two weeks, risking a major ecological disaster, is four to six days from Libya’s shores, an Italian official said on Friday.

The Arctic Metagaz, carrying LNG from the Arctic port of Murmansk, has been unmanned since early March, when it was hit by Ukrainian naval drones, according to Russia's Transport Ministry.

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Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for any such ​attack.

The tanker is currently in international waters falling under Libya's search and rescue zone, some 53 nautical miles (98 kilometres) north of the capital Tripoli, Italian Civil Protection agency spokesman Pierfrancesco Demilito said.

Based on prevailing southbound winds and sea currents - assuming they do not change - it could take "four, five or six days, more or less," for the vessel to reach Libyan land, Demilito said.

EU states warn of major ecological threat

Italy, France, Spain and six other southern EU members wrote last week to the European Commission warning that the Arctic Metagaz poses "an imminent and serious risk of a major ecological disaster."

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Demilito said the vessel is estimated to be carrying 450 metric tons of heavy oil and 250 tons of diesel as fuel supplies, and an "uncertain" quantity of LNG, which may have partly regasified and dispersed.

While it has a "large gash on its side" it does not appear to be at imminent risk of sinking, but the concern is that it may run aground or crash into an offshore oil platform, although none are currently nearby, the spokesman said.

Any intervention on the tanker would fall to Libya, since the vessel is in its search and rescue waters, but Italy would be ready to help if asked, Demilito added, indicating that coast guard and navy units were also monitoring the situation.

There have been no direct contacts with Libyan authorities so far, he said.

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Russia Tanker Mediterranean Sea
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